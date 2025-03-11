14,812 Shares in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $378.56 million, a PE ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 1.18. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.06%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Technology Finance

In related news, Director Michael Balkin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HRZN

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.