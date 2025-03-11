1,631 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,571,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,430,000 after buying an additional 62,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 86.4% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,599 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,010,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 358,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 29,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MGM. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,596.16. The trade was a 15.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,991,070.46. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.