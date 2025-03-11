23,103 Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UEC. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 4.4 %

UEC stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UEC. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

