4,092 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,758,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,065,000 after purchasing an additional 483,269 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 36.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 843,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,034,000 after purchasing an additional 226,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 209.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 112,667 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in HealthEquity by 33.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 73,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.66.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

