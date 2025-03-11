63,613 Shares in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 751.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

RLY stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.67.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

