682,218 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 682,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,024,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Embraer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Embraer by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the third quarter worth $242,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $53.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

