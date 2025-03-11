ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Position Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,454 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 13.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens raised ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Shares of ACVA opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.73. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 30,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $619,225.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,571.14. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $308,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 462,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,512,637.64. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,662 shares of company stock worth $1,935,451. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

