AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.33. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

