Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Creative Planning bought a new position in CorMedix during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in CorMedix by 23.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CorMedix during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. FMR LLC raised its position in CorMedix by 54.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in CorMedix by 130.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CRMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CorMedix from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on CorMedix in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $651.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.53. CorMedix Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

