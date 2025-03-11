Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 281,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 52,751 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 392,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 452,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 61,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of ORLA opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -724.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

