Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 13,332 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GoodRx by 1,091.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 111,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GoodRx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 58,465 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDRX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

GoodRx Stock Performance

GDRX stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -149.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

