Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 14,221 Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vimeo by 115.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 134.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 93,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 51.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 209,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Vimeo Stock Down 2.0 %

VMEO stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.63 million, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 2.22.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

