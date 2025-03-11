Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 18,873 Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 169.9% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Stock Performance

GENI stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 2.14. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp cut Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie increased their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.