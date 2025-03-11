Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier Advanced Materials

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Eric Bowen bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAM opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

