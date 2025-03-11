Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 10,522 Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CATX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Koa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE:CATX opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

