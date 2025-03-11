Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,592 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 170.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 87,965,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,988,000 after acquiring an additional 55,444,555 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 82,839,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,224,000 after acquiring an additional 56,552,808 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,833,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228,662 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,046,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171,193 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,989,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,470 shares during the period.

Shares of BBD opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

