Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,813 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 480,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,693,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,981 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGB has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE:TGB opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.50 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Taseko Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.