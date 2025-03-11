Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,053,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 1,626,813 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 1,114,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 476,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 317,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 180,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DH opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $320.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $62.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

