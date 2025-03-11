Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $160,000 in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 39,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of EVgo by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in EVgo by 31.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVGO opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.37. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

EVgo ( NASDAQ:EVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EVgo from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on EVgo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.22.

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 44,184 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $150,667.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 95,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,312.26. The trade was a 31.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Nanus sold 23,000,000 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,882,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,760. The trade was a 79.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,061,563 shares of company stock valued at $115,225,745 over the last ninety days. 66.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

