Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $161,000 in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,342 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,780,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after buying an additional 99,640 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 18.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 683,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,092 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 655,445 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 136,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 497,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 71,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.16.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0057 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AG shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

