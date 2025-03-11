Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $46,000 in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wipro Stock Down 2.0 %

WIT stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

