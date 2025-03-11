Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $94,000 in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,681 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Berry by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Berry by 390.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Berry from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

