Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $96,000 in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Frontier Group by 251.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at $71,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In other news, EVP Howard Diamond sold 87,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $770,269.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,520.22. The trade was a 33.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $1,340,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,166.46. This represents a 15.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,830 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Stock Down 9.2 %

ULCC opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.37.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Articles

