Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,587 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 157,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 92,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VET. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

VET stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.91. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.0903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -163.64%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

