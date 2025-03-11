Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $141,000 Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,191 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.