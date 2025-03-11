Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $146,000 Investment in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBC opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.83 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. Equities analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

