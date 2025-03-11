Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $83,000 Investment in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 84,904,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after buying an additional 9,325,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,796,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,064,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,325,000 after buying an additional 2,920,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,424,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 1,776,513 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aurora Innovation Stock Down 10.4 %
Shares of AUR opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.82. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $10.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.
View Our Latest Research Report on AUR
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.