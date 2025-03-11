Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 2,167 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 51,719 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,612,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HDSN opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

