Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 2,764 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 42,167 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 4.1 %

HTBK opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $589.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.79%.

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $42,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,546.24. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTBK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.