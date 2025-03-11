Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,136 LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 132,189 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 44.9% in the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 1,522,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 472,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 34,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 71,291 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at $3,112,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LegalZoom.com Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of LZ opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.
LegalZoom.com Profile
LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.
