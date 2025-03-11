Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 12,647 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,647 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Trading Down 15.5 %

NYSE RKT opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of -83.29 and a beta of 2.39. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKT

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.