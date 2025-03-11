Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 21,555 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,555 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on SSR Mining from $7.15 to $12.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.70.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $323.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

