Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 22,794 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,794 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $6,714,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 361,577 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,931.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,761 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 112,047 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NYSE NTST opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.37 and a beta of 0.99. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -525.00%.

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,035.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,735.44. The trade was a 1.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTST. Scotiabank upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

