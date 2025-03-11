Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 33,468 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,468 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 197,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 63,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 8.2% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 354,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 5.4 %

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

