Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 4,300 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

BigCommerce Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.74 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 52.65%. Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff bought 177,158 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,176,329.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 253,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,131.12. This trade represents a 232.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Profile

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.