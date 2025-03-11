Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $140,000 Position in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,034,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,361,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,982,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,706,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIOT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Powerfleet Stock Performance

Shares of AIOT stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Powerfleet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

