Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $156,000 Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MAG Silver by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 254,553 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,649,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after acquiring an additional 208,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 186,445 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 369,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 101,870 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Down 5.2 %

MAG stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Profile

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.