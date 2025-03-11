Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 4,213.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. Barclays reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $901.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

