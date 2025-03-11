AlloVir (ALVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.76) per share for the quarter.

AlloVir Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AlloVir, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of off-the-shelf VST therapies to prevent and treat severe viral-associated diseases. It develops novel cell therapies with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening virus-associated diseases in patients with severely weakened immune systems.

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.