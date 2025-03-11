American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in American International Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in American International Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG stock opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

In other news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

