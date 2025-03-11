argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 201.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 69.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Price Performance

argenx stock opened at $571.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of -648.86 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $641.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.49. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $349.86 and a 1-year high of $678.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. On average, research analysts expect that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

