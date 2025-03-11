Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 105 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE:PEN opened at $256.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.14. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $3,644,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,498,922.72. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.88, for a total value of $141,722.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,270.72. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,918 shares of company stock worth $22,054,293. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Penumbra from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

