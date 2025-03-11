Arizona State Retirement System Buys 149 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Royal Gold by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.86.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $152.20 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $156.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average of $142.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.