Arizona State Retirement System Buys 450 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. FMR LLC raised its position in Elastic by 25.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,750 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of Elastic by 57.2% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,687,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,555,000 after purchasing an additional 614,309 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its position in shares of Elastic by 601.4% in the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 465,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 399,175 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of Elastic by 463.3% in the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 444,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,082,000 after purchasing an additional 365,192 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 256.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,387,000 after purchasing an additional 245,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,742,647.12. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $14,948,961.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,254,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,561,053.04. This represents a 5.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,814 shares of company stock valued at $18,596,060. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC stock opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $123.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 165.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

