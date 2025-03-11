Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

PCTY opened at $188.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.71. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 13,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.29, for a total value of $2,782,836.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,780,588.66. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 42,876 shares of company stock worth $8,671,491 over the last ninety days. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

