Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 151,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.15.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $217.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $155.96 and a 52-week high of $289.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.08 and a 200 day moving average of $221.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

