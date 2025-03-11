Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 116 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,241,000 after acquiring an additional 381,754 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,368,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,078,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,971,000 after acquiring an additional 114,018 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,742,000 after acquiring an additional 96,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.
Churchill Downs Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.21 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.
