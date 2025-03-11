Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,090 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $204,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,369.20. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $578,552 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORI

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.