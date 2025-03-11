Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.74 and traded as high as $86.01. Arkema shares last traded at $85.62, with a volume of 2,080 shares traded.

Arkema Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

