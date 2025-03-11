Assetmark Inc. Acquires 14,151 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.